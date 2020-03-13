|
|
|
Abel Martinez, 69 of Durango, CO died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by his wife Teresa; kids Carmela, Julio, Abel Jr., Maria, Emma, and Lucy; grandkids, and extended family.
Abel spent the last 37 years doing what he loved, second to spending time with his family, ranching for Linder Ranches. He developed many close friends over the years in the community.
Abel is survived by his beloved wife Teresa, his 6 children, 6 grandchildren and his brothers Juan and Manuel.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Cowboy Church, 1867 HWY 172 Durango, CO 81303.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 13, 2020