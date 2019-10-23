|
Aaron Frederick Memro 8/26/1973 - 10/07/2019 Aaron, 46, passed away on October 7, 2019, in Denver at the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute of acute myeloid leukemia, Aaron was born in Lansing, MI but grew up in Carson City, Nevada and the Lake Tahoe area. He and his wife Shelly moved to Durango in 2013. He worked as a manager in grocery for over 15 years. Aaron loved his family and friends he considered family most of all, but he also had a passion for the mountains, the high desert, the snow and rock-crawling. He was an avid Star Wars buff and Dallas Cowboys fan. Aaron is survived by his wife of 7 years Shelly; mother Liz (Tom); father Don; brother Jake (Alexis); daughters Mariah, Kylie, Brianna and Kiana; stepchildren Naomi, Walker and Jeremy; granddaughters Autumn and Aurora, grandson Jayce; an uncle, 2 aunts, cousins, a niece and a nephew. A memorial is being held Friday, October 26th, at the Doubletree Inn from 4-6 pm. A benefit Chili Cook-off and Silent Auction is being held on October 26th at the American Legion on 2nd Avenue, Durango from noon-6 pm. Aaron Frederick
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 23, 2019