Zain Elizabeth Caputa passed away on February 16, 2019, at 4:20 pm, at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, overwhelmed by a sudden bacterial meningitis infection. She was 13 years old and had already found her place in Woodward, Oklahoma.



Zain was a unique young woman. She wanted to do it all and she approached everything from a different angle. She loved both baking and science equally, so she decided to become a molecular gastronomist. She loved makeup, discovering an intense interest in the movie and special effects makeup. Wherever she went, she would join the people sitting alone and strike up a conversation; she never met a stranger. She looked for, and encouraged, the best in everyone. And she always looked on the bright side of life. Zain shined from the day she was born, which was on a wonderfully typical, not shiny at all, Pacific Northwest morning, February 1, 2006, at St Joseph's hospital in Tacoma, Washington. She began her life as the youngest resident at the University of Puget Sound, an honor proudly shared only with her younger brother, O'Quinn, exactly two years later. In 2008 she moved across the country, to Virginia Beach, where she grew up in the residence halls and town homes of Virginia Wesleyan College, touching the lives of faculty, staff, and students alike. She grew beyond the bounds of campus quickly, talking, dancing, and singing her way through Hampton Roads, impacting young and old through her increasing involvement in school activities like student council and the Maker-bot Builders club, social events like the Residence Life Seafood Party in the Dell and dance recitals, and as an proud, active member of her community. In 2016 Zain relocated once again to Woodward, Oklahoma where she quickly announced that she had found her place. At Woodward Middle School she was involved in student government, academic team, band, and yearbook. In the community, Zain was a Girl Scout and deeply involved in the theatre scene through On Stage Woodward.



Zain is survived by her brother, O'Quinn, her mother and father, McCarren and Nicholas Caputa, Grandparents, Carolyn Dean, Frank Dean (Wendy), and Charles and Laurie Caputa, Great Grandmothers, Pearl Smith and Patricia Rancatti, Great Grandfather, Carmelo Caputa, Aunts, Whitney Long (Mike), Nina Caputa, and Kristen Henson (Stephanie), and cousins, Emersyn, Matthew, and Reiley. She will also be missed by countless other family, friends, teachers, and even the briefest of acquaintances. We will continue to take comfort in knowing that Zain's legacy will carry on in the lives saved through her gift of organ donation.



A celebration of Zain's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 10 am, at the First United Methodist Church in Woodward, Oklahoma, where we will remember the kindness of this unique young woman and be reminded what it means to #livelikezain. All are welcome and encouraged to wear bright colors.



Anyone wishing to contribute to Zain's celebration can visit https://www.gofundme.com/zain-caputa-celebration-of-life



