Willie G. Foster, age 90 of Cardington died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Primrose Retirement Community in Marion. She was born on September 22, 1928 to the late Eugene and Della (Masoncup) Speas.



Willie was a graduate of the Old Richmond High School, Winston Salem, NC and went on to serve her country honorably in the United States Navy.



On July 20, 1951, Willie married Raymond H. Foster of Durango, CO in Pensacola, Florida and he preceded her in death.



Willie spent her entire life as homemaker taking care of her family. She was also a member of the Junior League.



Willie is survived by her son, Howard (Joe Prater) Foster of Cardington; grandchildren: Christopher (Jessica), Joel (Stacy), Jennifer (Deb); 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sylvia Shore of North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband Willie was preceded by 3 siblings, Richard Speas, Mary Francis "Frankie" Moser and Dorothy Whitman.



Willie will be buried beside her husband in the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado with full military honors.



Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 26, 2019