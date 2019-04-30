Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Roxy Room of the Albuquerque Sheraton Uptown
2600 Louisiana Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fogleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ernest Fogleman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Ernest Fogleman Obituary
William Fogleman, 54, a loving and embracing father, source of pride to his family, successful business owner, as well as a loyal and fun-loving friend, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Bill was internationally known for his work in the Geographic Information Systems business. The recipient of numerous professional awards and accolades, his work as a contractor supporting Sandia Lab was the primary purpose of his professional life. Early in life Bill was an all-around athlete before becoming an avid self-trained gourmet chef who took great pleasure cooking festive holiday meals for friends and family. He is survived by the light of his life, his daughter Amelia Jane Fogleman, a graduating senior at Eckerd College. He is also survived by his parents, General Ronald Fogleman, USAF, Retired and Miss Jane Fogleman; his brother, Rob Fogleman; and sister-in-law, Deanna. He also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. Especially touching Bill's life was his Telluride Blues and Brew's Duff Beer team, the Weddington/LaPointe family, the Figiel family, Brian Delker, Christine Manning, the Garman Family and the Jeffers family. A Memorial Reception will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, 5:00 p.m. in the Roxy Room of the Albuquerque Sheraton Uptown, 2600 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the William Fogleman Memorial account at any TBK Bank location. The account will be used to fund a scholarship in Bill's honor. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at www.FrenchFunerals.com

FRENCH - Lomas

10500 Lomas Blvd. NE

(505) 275-3500

www.frenchfunerals.com
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now