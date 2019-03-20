In celebration of the life of Virginia Pearl Antoine. She was born in 1934 in Bloomfield, NM. She went to school in Aztec, NM. She finished school in Albuquerque, NM. She was the daughter of Alex and Ulla Pearl Hare. Virginia has 2 daughters, Beverly Hofmann of Durango, CO, and Barbara Antoine of Cortez, CO. Preceded in death of several brothers and sisters. Her husband Glen Antoine had passed away in 1966. Virginia was employed by 9-R School until she was 70. During the summer she worked as a waitress at several restaurants in Durango with Vivienne Parmenter. Virginia passed away at Four Corners Health Care Center, March 1, 2019. She was 88. A service will be held at 2 PM, March 30, 2019 at The River Church, on Florida Rd, Durango. There will be a dinner at 110 Alamo Dr at 3:30 PM, March 30, 2019. Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary