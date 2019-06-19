Verna Louise Jarvis A.K.A. Caroleigh Thomsley Regan, age 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Four Corners Health Care Center in Durango. Born January 16, 1931, in Animas City, to Charles Vernon and Evelyn Vera (Schellenberger) Jarvis. She was a graduate of Durango High School and attended Fort Lewis College. Growing up, her father owned the Jarvis Garage and her mother owned a beauty salon. Verna lived mostly around Durango, but also Denver and areas surrounding as well as Germany. Her recient years had been spent living outside of Aztec, NM. She was preceded in death by her youngest son James Heintze and her eldest daughter Jannet Kern. She is survived by; her eldest son Carl Heintze, youngest daughter Kim TenEyck, Grand Children; Kai Hill, Seth Hill, Lorne Heintze, Hans Heintze; Three great grand children, cousins and her much loved dog Sheila. Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be missed. A private gathering will be held to return her ashes to an area she was quite fond of. Please consider donating to the Four Corners Humane Society in her memory. Published in The Durango Herald on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary