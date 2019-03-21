|
|
|
Trudy Rene Bazzill , 62, of Vallecito, Colorado, died 3/21/2019 Mercy Hospice House in Durango . Born 1/26/1957.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Bruce; son Morgan Smith; 3 step-children; 11 surviving siblings who love her and many church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jesse Thompson and Frank Becchetti.
A service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Vallecito Church, 17576 County Road 501.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More