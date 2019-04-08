With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Travis Schield, April 4th, 2019. In this time of grief, we remember him by the memories he shared with us. Though the loss of Travis was too soon, Travis lived a full life. Born December 20, 1964, in Waverly Iowa, he grew up in Colorado with his beloved siblings, Tracy Toner, Troy Schield, Trent Schield, and with nurturing care of his mother, Sharon Edman (deceased), and father Marshall Schield.



Travis's drive to excel and love of sports showed up early in his life. Graduating from Glenwood Springs High School, he lettered in wrestling and football. In his senior year, as defensive and offensive tackle, he was of great assistance in the Demons drive to the state football championship. He went on to earn himself a college football scholarship which was cut short by a leg injury. Prior to the injury he was scouted by Colorado University and Alabama State University. As a heavy weight high school wrestler, he competed in the State Championship and won. It was in these early years that his love for dirt bikes began and continued into his forties.







He spoke fondly of family road trips, sailing trips in Hawaii, deep-sea fishing, white-water rafting on the Colorado River in Cataract Canyon and Dinosaur National Monument. Travis, with his infectious smile, enjoyed family and created many big family memories, especially house boat trips on Lake Powell. Sharing in those memories were Tracy Toner (sister), Todd Toner (brother-in-law), Terra, Kylie, Shea (nieces), Troy Schield (brother), Tammy Schield (sister-in-law), Trent Schield (brother) and Kelly Duman. Cole, Vann, Brayden, Preston, Levi, Colton (niece and nephews), Marshall Schield (father) and Sandra Schield (step-mother).



Travis was especially close to his children Brittany Schield, Blake Schield, BreeAnne Kelly and Garret Kelly (son-in-law). They spent a lifetime of memories enjoying the lake life on their houseboat in Powell and several European adventures. In his most recent years, he spent time as a loving and nurturing grandfather to his three grandchildren, Aspen, Axel, and Abel.



Please join us for his celebration of life at The River Church, 860 Plymouth Dr. on April 11th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/travis-schields-memorial-fund Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 8, 2019