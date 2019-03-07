Tony Gannone, 89, husband of Ani Gannone, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in Frankfort, KY. He was originally from Bound Brook, NJ, born on February 13, 1929, to the late Anthony and Theresa Bonetti Gannone. He was a graduate of Seton Hall where he received a B.S. in Physical Education. He went on the be an elementary school teacher in the U.S., Italy, and Saudi Arabia. He retired as the athletic coordinator for the schools of ARAMCO. He is also a Veteran of the US Army Reserves where he served for 12 years and was a volunteer fireman, as well.



After retirement, he settled in Durango, CO, where he filled his winters skiing at Purgatory Ski Resort and was a greeter there. He was a woodworker, leatherworker, and train enthusiast. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Whispering Pines Bible Camp, and even worked a couple of summers at the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Pamela Lanham, El Paso, TX; his son, Jason (Billie) Gannone, Frankfort; his sisters, Lou Rolleri, Jackson, TN, and Ruthie Shea-Page, Trinidad, CO; his grandchildren, Blake Lanham, Anthony Gannone, and Gianna Gannone; Brother in Law Kevork Oflazian, Fresno, CA; as well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Fais of Italy.



Contributions may be made to La Plata County Humane Society of Durango Co. or Bluegrass Hospice Care in his memory.