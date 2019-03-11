Mr. Thomas George "Tom" Eppich, son of the late George Eppich and Genevieve Sponsel Eppich was born on May 6, 1953 in Durango, Colorado.



Tom departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his ranch in Musselshell, Montana. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Dustin Eppich and brother Joseph Eppich.



His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his daughter Anya Ryan Eppich, brother Gary Eppich (Kathy) of Anchorage, AK, sisters Pauline Moody(Les) of Windsor, CO; Mary Rita Simmons (Robert) of Lamar, CO; Helen Cernich (Mark) of Phoenix, AZ; Linda Archibeque (Dan) of Mancos, CO and Theresa Montoya (Davin) of Hesperus, CO and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Roundup Community Center, Roundup, MT beginning at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Musselshell County Ambulance, 704 1st Street East, Roundup, MT 59072.



The family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the many expressions of support and love during our time of sorrow.