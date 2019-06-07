Home

Steven Pelis Obituary
Steven Henry Pelis, age 66, left this earth on June 3, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 38 years, Susan, son Nicholas, his wife Rose, grandsons George and Zev, brothers Jerry and Tom and sister Diane Finch.

A Durango resident since 1977, he worked in all aspects of construction throughout the Southwest. His hand print is on much of the infrastructure used by thousands every day.

Ever the optimist, Steven saw the best in everyone. He was kind, hardworking, a friend to all and always willing to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the La Plata County Humane Society in Steven's memory.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Durango Herald on June 7, 2019
