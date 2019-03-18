Stanley "Bear" Williams passed away quietly on March 15, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.

Bear is a member of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. He was born to Wanda M. American Horse and John S. Williams on August 20, 1955 in Roosevelt, UT. Stanley was a graduate of Bayfield High School. During his high school years Bear excelled in the sport of wresting. Growing up on the ranch, Bear could be found doctoring cattle, fixing fence, irrigating, baling hay, riding his horse or any other jobs that needed to be done.

Later in life Bear, along with his younger brother, Mike, would venture into the lumber industry. Cutting and delivering wood to clients all over La Plata County and beyond. Together they established a thriving business.

Bear liked meeting new people and never had a bad word to say, and this gave him the opportunity to make lasting friendships. Bear was light-hearted and loved to joke around. He enjoyed the solitude of country living, being able to connect with nature was a blessing. He took life one step at a time and was never in a rush to see the day pass by. Bear enjoyed life in a good way and treated his fellow man with respect. When patience was called for, Bear would relax with a cup of Navajo tea and a Louis L'Amour book. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, tending to his winged feathered friends, and drawing to his heart's content.

Bear leaves behind his cat "Stubby", brothers Roderick Williams, Ronald Yellowbird, and Eric Williams; sisters Elizabeth Williams, Marianne Williams, Michelle Williams, and Susan Williams; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers John Chad Williams and Mike Williams; half-brother, Glenn Williams; half-sisters, Emily Taylor and Shirley GoodTracks and niece Olivia Young.

There will be a visitation at Hood Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3-6pm. A graveside service will held be at Ouray Cemetery in Ignacio, Colorado on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 18, 2019