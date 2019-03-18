Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ouray Cemetery
Ignacio, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley "Bear" Williams


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stanley "Bear" Williams Obituary
Stanley "Bear" Williams passed away quietly on March 15, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.
Bear is a member of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. He was born to Wanda M. American Horse and John S. Williams on August 20, 1955 in Roosevelt, UT. Stanley was a graduate of Bayfield High School. During his high school years Bear excelled in the sport of wresting. Growing up on the ranch, Bear could be found doctoring cattle, fixing fence, irrigating, baling hay, riding his horse or any other jobs that needed to be done.
Later in life Bear, along with his younger brother, Mike, would venture into the lumber industry. Cutting and delivering wood to clients all over La Plata County and beyond. Together they established a thriving business.
Bear liked meeting new people and never had a bad word to say, and this gave him the opportunity to make lasting friendships. Bear was light-hearted and loved to joke around. He enjoyed the solitude of country living, being able to connect with nature was a blessing. He took life one step at a time and was never in a rush to see the day pass by. Bear enjoyed life in a good way and treated his fellow man with respect. When patience was called for, Bear would relax with a cup of Navajo tea and a Louis L'Amour book. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, tending to his winged feathered friends, and drawing to his heart's content.
Bear leaves behind his cat "Stubby", brothers Roderick Williams, Ronald Yellowbird, and Eric Williams; sisters Elizabeth Williams, Marianne Williams, Michelle Williams, and Susan Williams; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers John Chad Williams and Mike Williams; half-brother, Glenn Williams; half-sisters, Emily Taylor and Shirley GoodTracks and niece Olivia Young.
There will be a visitation at Hood Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3-6pm. A graveside service will held be at Ouray Cemetery in Ignacio, Colorado on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now