Ryan Valder , 36, of Las Vegas, NV, died 5/31/2019 Tulsa, OK . Born 10/4/1982.
Family and friends are invited to attend the service. Ryan was born in Durango, CO and was the son of Clayton Stephenson Valder, III and Renee Jacqueline (Regnier) Howsey. He was a graduate of Durango High School. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK, 918-486-5515.
A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Lion's Den, 2401 Rim Dr., Durango, CO 81301.
Published in The Durango Herald on June 13, 2019
