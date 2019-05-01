|
|
|
Ruth A. Cordalis , 98, of Durango, died 4/30/2019 at home surrounded by family . Born 3/10/1921.
She is survived by her sons: Bob (Jolin) & Jon (Rita) Cordalis, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, & siblings: Barbara & George. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, daughter: Linda, & grandson, Niko. Visitation will be at Hood Mortuary from 10-Noon on Saturday.
A service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Greenmount Cemetery, Durango.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 1, 2019
