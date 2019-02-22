Life-long Durango resident, Rudy Tipotsch passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Rudy had just celebrated his 89th birthday on February 10, 2019.



Rudy graduated from Durango High School in 1948 and after graduation he attended Fort Lewis College at the old Hesperus campus. Rudy joined the United States Air Force and was in from 1951 to 1955. Rudy returned to Durango and worked for the Vanadium Corporation of America from 1955 to 1961 when the mine closed. Rudy married Jean Kelley Moore in 1957 and adopted her 3 children, Mark, Janie and Debi. Rudy finished his schooling and went to work for the Colorado State Department of Highways. After retiring from the Highway Department he opened his own land-surveying company. Rudy loved Durango and the surrounding area and had surveyed most of La Plata County. His dedication to hard work never wavered. Rudy walked or ran everywhere he could. He loved to play pool, enjoyed fishing, dancing and a good joke. He was a true gift to his family and he will be missed greatly. The examples he set in life and the love he gave will forever be treasured.



Rudy is survived by: Sister, Donna Kosarek (Denver, CO); Nephews: Steven and Charles Kosarek; Son: Mark Tipotsch (Montrose, CO); Daughter: Debi Beyer (Tucson, AZ); Grandchildren: Tanya (Will) Kennish, Tod Tipotsch, Trevor Tipotsch, Steve Heick (Hawaii) Dannielle (Eric) Hutchens, Cody (Lacy) Beyer and Beau (Jenna) Beyer. He is also survived by 14 Great Grandchildren, niece, Patty Tipotsch and nephews, Donald and David Tipotsch, as well as long-time companion, Betty Miles.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Janie Tipotsch-Haag on January 29, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.



Donations may be made in his honor to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post# 4031, 1350 Main Ave., Durango, CO 81301.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00am at Hood Mortuary Chapel, with graveside services to follow at Greenmount Cemetery. Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary