Rose Mary Farley, 85, of Durango, Colorado, died April 1, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She was born December 19, 1933. She is survived by her daughter Audrey (Tony) Harwig, Durango, CO, 4 granddaughters; Amber, Aspyn, Autumn, and Ariah Harwig, Durango, CO, her son Steve Higgins, Parsons, KS, sisters Sue (Steve) McIntosh, Farmington, MN, Elizabeth Williams, Bloomfield, NM, brothers Lawrence (Maribel) Garcia, Anchorage, AK, and Alex Garcia, Cortez, CO and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Rex Farley, parents Simon "Ben" and Susie Garcia, brothers Ben, Johnny, and William; sisters Pauline, Wilhelmina "Goomie" and Dolores.



Rose Mary graduated Durango High school in 1950 and married in 1970 to Rex Farley. She worked in the hospitality industry for over 37 years. The biggest part of that was at the Durango Lodge. Rose Mary never left Durango but she did love to travel. Her most memorable trip was to NYC in 2004 with her sister Sue. Rose Mary cherished family. In 2016 Rose Mary was given the blessing of being reunited with her son Steve. This brought her great joy. She also had a great love of her granddaughters. She was always happy to brag about them. She was an amazing mom and grandma and will be greatly missed.



A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 E. Third Ave., Durango CO, 81301. Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary