The family and friends of Bobbi Fletcher mourn the passing of our mother, sister and friend. She passed on March 4th, 2019, at the age of 83.



Bobbi was born on, July 21 in 1935, at the Silverton hospital and grew up in Silverton. She was the daughter of Helen (Berkey) and Frank Salfisberg, lifelong residents of Silverton, and was the eldest of the four Salfisberg children, including Dan ('Pip'), Mildred ('Wee') and Francis ('Butch'). She forever carried in her heart the tragedy of losing 'Butch' at a young age. While attending UNC Greeley, she met Fredric 'Ric' Fletcher, whom she married in 1958. She was a teacher and together they raised a family and lived the armed services traveling life, retiring to Colorado Springs in the mid 70s.



She and Ric lived there for many years, and finally moved to the Florida Mesa area of Durango, CO, where they owned and operated the Bayfield Laundromat for many years. In her final years, Bobbi resided at Inglenook Assisted Living Home in Brighton, CO. Her outlook was forever youthful and independent, and while less active she enjoyed the many visits from family and friends, and the comfort of her dog Lily.



Bobbi is survived by her four children: Michelle, Shaun, Gordon (Lynne) and Brett (Maureen); sister, Mildred (Paul) Knodel, and brother, Dan (Philomena) Salfisberg. Her ashes will be joined with the mountains of her hometown in a memorial this summer. Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary