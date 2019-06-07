|
|
Robert Timoteo Valdez passed away on May 22, 2019 at his home in Riverside, CA. He was 75.
Mr. Valdez was born March 5, 1943 to Timoteo and Andrea Valdez in Del Norte, CO.
Mr. Valdez loved fishing the Colorado River, watching the Oakland Raiders and Lakers play, taking his grandkids to the park, volunteering at his grandkids' school and reading the newspaper every day.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mollie Valdez, mother Andrea Valdez, and son Victor Jacquez.
He is survived by his children Cecilia Montoya, Edward Archuleta, Michelle Moreno, Monica Valdez, and Joanne Naron. Sisters Cordy Trujillo, Erma Valdez, Louella Trujillo, Nancy Smith, Rosemary Valdez, Elsie Sanchez, Patsy Martinez, Ilene DuPont; brother Perfecto Valdez; 17 grandkids, 26 great grandkids; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A rosary will be recited at 6pm Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Durango. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Friday, June 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with father Doug Hunt officiating. Burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango
Published in The Durango Herald on June 7, 2019