Rich passed away peacefully in his home on June 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife, son, sister and other family. Rich was born on February 20, 1952 in Brigham City, Utah to Max and Guyla Olsen. He was raised in Salt Lake City along with his brother Douglas and sisters Louise and Nancy.He attended the University of Texas at Austin and went on to enjoy a successful career in the restaurant and wholesale food service industries. Rich's spirit was marked by kindness, generosity and curiosity. He was the ultimate "people person". He was fulfilled by smiles, laughter and success of others. He was a student of everything from Tai Chi and Spanish to quantum physics and Native American cultures. He was also a lover of fresh powder and sunny days on the mountain, especially with his wife Sally. Rich is survived by his wife Sally and step son Lee Dalen; son and daughter in law, Niel and Marie Olsen; daughter and son in law, Kristin and Ed Pylant; seven grandchildren; and sisters Louse Tate and Nancy Hall. He was preceded in death by his brother Douglas and step-son Kurt Dalen. A week before his passing, Rich was fortunate enough to be able to invite his family and friends to his "Grateful Life" celebration party in lieu of a funeral or other memorial service. Published in The Durango Herald on June 4, 2019