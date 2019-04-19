|
Richard LePlatt, 90, of Farmington, died 3/28/19 in his home. Born 2/19/29.
He played in the 1947 Durango High football state championship. He served in the army during the Korean War and worked for Williams 35 years. His wife, Ruth Sooter, of 55 years preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter Pam Voecks. Memorial service is 10:00 at Sacred Heart in Farmington, Graveside is 1:00 at the Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield 5/3/19.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
