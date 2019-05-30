Resources More Obituaries for Richard Zimmerman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard G. Zimmerman

1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard G. Zimmerman died on May 14, 2019. He was born in Sanford, FL, September 23, 1962 into a Navy family and lived in several locations near Naval Bases growing up. Upon Rick's father's retirement from the Navy, the family moved to a Peach and Cherry Orchard in Palisade, Colorado. Rick graduated from Palisade High School in 1980 where he was an all-conference football and all-state baseball player. He graduated from Western State College with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration where he also played on the college baseball team.

Rick began his Real Estate career in 1992 and was most recently the proud Broker/Owner of the Real Estate Firm, Durango Premier Realty. Rick has been a highly successful respected broker and member of the Durango Area Real Estate Community where he was well liked, had a great sense of humor and helped many people. Because of his generous nature, he left St Jude's Children's Hospital a large portion of his estate.

His motto through his life "Do unto others as you have them do unto you". Those who knew him know this is what he stood for.

He is preceded in death by his parents Capt. Geroge G. Zimmerman and Marjorie Ann Zimmerman. He is survived by brothers Jack Zimmerman of Gearhart, OR, and Doug Zimmerman of Camas, WA.

"Rest in peace with Mom and Dad, my beautiful little brother".

Nieces Karri Zimmerman, Edie Powers, and nephew Matthew Zimmerman all of Vancouver, WA. Cousins Joe Sayre of Vail, CO, Margaret Blackburn of Sparks, NV, and Chris Hack of Lakewood, CO.

Rick loved living in Durango and enjoyed many athletic activities including golf, baseball, racket ball, hiking, river sports, and excelled as a passionate extreme skier where he could often be found tearing up the slopes at Purgatory ski area. He loved watching the Denver Broncos, and the Colorado Rockies. Best of all he enjoyed his long walks and swimming with his faithful 4-legged companion, Turbo.

Rick will be missed, but never forgotten by his family, many friends and colleagues, all who knew him who loved him dearly.

A private gravesite service will be in Delta, CO. A Celebration of Life will be in Durango, CO. Dates to be determined. Published in The Durango Herald on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries