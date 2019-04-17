Home

Ray Schaaf Obituary
Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Animas Museum from 2-4 to honor, WWII Veteran Raymond F. Schaaf, Lt. Col US Air Force, Ret, who passed away Dec 17, 2018 at the age of 93. Ray was born April 24, 1925 in Durango, Colorado, the youngest of five children.

After graduating Durango High School he joined the Army Air Corp, June 3, 1943 at the age of 18 and served in the military for 26 years.

Ray and his wife Marge of 63 years had 4 children. Marge passed in 2009.

He loved his hometown and visited often. He and his companion, Carolyn R. Stark, traveled often to Durango, visiting the Animas Museum for events and reunions. He also visited the Diamond Belle introducing himself to people seeking those who had roots in Durango. Ray endeared himself to all of those around him.

All who knew Ray are invited to celebrate his life, Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Animas Museum. Bring stories - he loved them. Copies of his memoir, "Time Flies," have been donated to the Museum by the family.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
