Nellie Greer passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Cottonwood Inn. She was 82 years old.



Nellie was born June 1, 1936 to Edward and Nellie Miller in Ignacio, CO. She grew up in Ignacio. Nellie married George Greer on August 22, 1953, in Durango. She devoted her life to raising her four children and truly excelled at the skills that made her house a home. Nellie made her home a welcome, safe space for all her children's friends - she was a second mother to many La Plata County youths.



Nellie enjoyed gardening; her lawn and yard care were a particular point of pride. She also enjoyed baking (was known for her cinnamon rolls, rhubarb dumplings, fruit cakes and sugar cookies), afternoon puzzles accompanied by coffee with "cream" with Mrs. G. Nellie had many colorful sayings for an occasion from "crazy as a pet coon" to "that one is ten miles of bad road." Nellie did not hesitate to say what was on her mind. If she loved you, you knew it and you were IN.



In talking about death and dying, author Elizabeth Gilbert said, "As long as somebody is alive, you have to expect and allow them to be who they have always been - never more important than at the end of someone's life that they get to be who they are and who they were." When it was apparent and she was approaching the end, Nellie made it clear how she felt when she opened her eyes and said, "I'm not fit for a dog to chew on." Everyone close to Nellie understands that she truly was herself to the end.



She is survived by her children: Edward (Colleen) Greer, Duane (Beamer) Greer, Connie (Lamar) Tench, and Valerie (Dean) Hobson; siblings: Ed Miller, Mina Englehart and Grace Lamb; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Ella, Erik, Evret, Dean, and Alex; nine great-grandchildren, "adopted family," nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband, George; siblings: Charles, Nora, Dick, Lee, Norman, Don, Edith and Jimmy.



The family will host a reception on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Hood Mortuary Chapel, Durango. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 3 pm, at Pine Valley Church, 1328 C.R. 501, Bayfield, CO.



The family would like to thank the staff of Cottonwood Inn - with extreme gratitude! Memorial contributions may be sent to the Cottonwood Inn Activities Fund, 450 Prospector Ave., Durango, CO 81301.