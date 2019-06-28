A Durango, Colorado local and father of three, Nathen Martinez, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2019. He was only 39 years old.



Nathen was born on April 16th, 1980 in the old Mercy Hospital to Cora Martinez and was the oldest of three brothers. The boys were raised in a single parent household. Nathen did not have an easy life and the harsh realities that he faced forced him to have to grow up earlier than most. Nathen was able to make it through, however, and be an older male figure to his younger brothers, as well as to others in the community.



He started working when he was young with the first job being a newspaper route for The Durango Herald. Nathen later worked at The Durango Diner as a dishwasher and then for the City of Durango in general services and the recycle center. He also worked for a detail shop that he ended up owning for a short time.



Nathen was a huge fan of rap and 80's music and movies. He loved to go on hikes and he especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Nathen was a good person with a big heart and stood up for what he believed in. His whole world was his three sons and his family.



He is survived by his sons Anthony Smith, Phillip Martinez and Jesse Smith, his brothers Brandon and John Chambers, his mother Cora Martinez and his grandma Cimona Martinez as well as his aunt, an uncle and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew.



Services will be held Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church 254 E. 5th Ave. Durango, Colorado. The rosary will take place at 9:00 a.m. with the memorial mass following at 9:30. Flowers or donations can be sent to 441 E. 1st Street Durango, Colorado 81301. Published in The Durango Herald on June 28, 2019