Nancy R. Gifford, 58, born April 4, 1961, entered the kingdom of heaven on April 22, 2019. She will be greatly missed and always remembered for her beautiful smile, famous hugs and her gentle, kind, and caring ways. Nancy was very passionate about loving and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ, forever impacting countless lives. She was actively involved in children's ministries at NW Bible Church. Her love of God's creation and her students ignited her enthusiastic teaching style. For fifteen years she taught science classes at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, Marana HS, and Mountain View HS. As a zealous advocate in the fight against sex trafficking, Nancy volunteered tirelessly for Sold No More. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, teacher, mentor, and friend. She is survived by her husband, John, of 33 years; children: Jessica (Chris) Warner, Zachary (Kaitlyn) Gifford, Melissa (Morgan) Wilkerson, Jacob Gifford, Sierra Gifford; sisters: Janet Wilson, Kathy (Ken) Creviston, and Dianne Bolger; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy's celebration of life will be held May 11 at 12:30 pm at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Del Norte, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Sold No More (SoldNoMore.org). Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 26, 2019