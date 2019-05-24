Nancy C. Fisher passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at home, surrounded by family.



She was born in Norman, Oklahoma on 9/15/1940 and was preceded in death by her parents Fred Cobb and Katie Kendall and by five brothers. She graduated from Oklahoma University and moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico when she married Jim Fisher, with whom she built a very successful insurance organization.



She lived her life to the fullest for 78 years, including many post-retirement years in Durango, Colorado during which she and Jim were active and involved community members. In addition to her husband Jim, Nancy is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado, PO Box 1673, Durango, CO 81302. Published in The Durango Herald on May 24, 2019