Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Funk Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Ann Funk

Obituary Flowers Nancy Ann Walker Funk of Fulton, Missouri (and formerly of Durango) died March 6, 2019 in the hospital surrounded by loved ones. She was born 2/08/40.

She worked as a psychotherapist, specializing in children for many years in Durango. She brought love and joy to all who knew her and who worked with her.

She is survived by her children, Peter R. Funk (Christine) of Jacksonville, Florida, Alana Funk Shockley (Joe) of Fulton, Missouri, and Ruby Jo Walker of Durango, as well as 4 grandchildren: Cydney Funk, Sofia Hansert, Charlotte Hansert, and Rose Hatten-Walker.

The family had a private memorial service. Donations can be made to Common Grounds/Durango Library, 1900 E. 3rd Avenue, Durango, CO 81301. Children, her own and others, were one of her priorities and she believed especially in anything that helped her grandchildren. Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries