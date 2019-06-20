Moises "Mo" Dominguez, Jr. 38 passed away September 16, 2018 at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, NM, where he was also born November 27, 1979. Moises attended school in Farmington from elementary to high school.



His first employment was with the Red Lion Inn in Durango, CO, where he worked as a lobby attendant. His fondest memories there were helping actor Peter Fonda detail his motorcycle for a motorcycle rally in town. In return, Mr. Fonda gave Moises a ride on his motorcycle. The other was helping basketball star Shaquille O'Neal with his skis and spending time talking with him, about his career. Mr. O'Neal gave Moises some advice, "It isn't how tall or how old you get, it is having the courage to follow your dreams."



Later he was employed at Walmart and City of Durango. His passion since childhood were cars, the older models especially low riders. He loved to "get down and dirty," as he called it. He was also, an avid lover of music, from classical to rock and everything in between.



He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, kind and compassionate spirit, especially with his children and elders.



Moises was preceded in passing by his father, Moises Dominguez Sr., maternal grandfather Agapito Olguin, maternal grandmother, Benita Olguin, a nephew, Bob Dominguez-Martinez, and paternal grandmother, Soledade Morales. He is survived by his sons: Armondo, Alonso, Arnesto Dominguez and their mother, Calandra Castiano; 2 step-sons, Freedom and Ocean Hunter, whom he helped raise when he was married to his ex-wife, Charise Hunter, all from Ignacio, CO; his mother, Viola Dominguez, (Alvin), Hermosa, CO; sisters, Martha Dominguez (Casey) Ignacio, CO and Julie Dominguez, Farmington, NM; numerous aunts, uncles and countless friends.



The family would like to thank the E.R Doctors and Nurses at Mercy Regional Medical Center and a Special Thank You to Dr. Dominic Cannella, Dr. Paul Davis, nurses in the ICU at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington, NM and to everyone, who has shown us immense support and compassion during this difficult time.



Funeral services will be June 29, 2019. Starting with a Rosary recited at 9:00 A.M., followed by a Mass at 10:00 a.m., all at Sacred Heart Church, in Durango, CO. Internment at Tiffany Cemetery and concluding with a dinner at Sacred Heart Hall in Durango. Published in The Durango Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary