Interment
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenmount Cemetery
Mitchell Robert Crom


Mitchell Robert Crom


1992 - 2019
Mitchell Robert Crom Obituary
Mitchell Robert Crom passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was 26 years old.

Mitch was born August 10, 1992, to Mark and Marianne Crom. He grew up in Durango and graduated from Durango High School Class of 2010. Mitch enlisted in the U.S. Army soon after graduation and honorably served in Afghanistan. He served with distinction during his time in the Army. Upon his discharge he returned to Durango where he worked at the Fun Center.

His hobbies were dirt bikes, timbersleds, horsepower, firepower and cold beer.

Mitch is survived by his parents: Mark Crom and Marianne Crom, and brother: Philip Crom - all of Durango; grandparents: Marvin Crom, Robert and Ann Healey; and numerous extended family and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother: Mary Lou Crom.

Interment and military honors will be at Greenmount Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019 at noon, followed by a memorial service at the VFW post 4031, 1550 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301. Memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
