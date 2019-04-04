Michelle Leah Gardner, age 35, passed away on April 1, 2019 at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington, New Mexico. She was born July 20, 1983 in Huntsville, Texas to Matthew Gardner and Leah Lorene Gardner. Michelle attended high school in Ruidoso and after that her family moved to the Aztec area. During the first few years after high school she worked in retail, worked for the State Forestry Service and served as a volunteer firefighter on the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.



She began her career in the Oil and Gas Industry in 2004 working in the Four Corners area while living in Aztec. She mastered her trade as a Rig Up truck driver while working for World Star. She worked for several other trucking companies in the area and most recently worked for T & M Dirtwork of Mancos, CO. She hauled heavy equipment and materials around the Four Corner area and was treated as a family member and a trusted and valued employee. She will be missed greatly by her three dogs, Rosie, Girl and Daisy.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Leah Lorene Avalos. She is survived by her fiance, Victor Chapman, of Aztec, her father, Mathew Gardner of Huntsville, Texas, Grandmother Elouise Griffith of Lakewood, CO, Uncle Jamie (Kathleen) Harvey, Aunts Mary (Mark) Alberts and Anne (Andy) Capps and cousins Julia (Matt) Denzer, Aaron Harvey, Joseph Harvey, Lauryn Capps and Meagan Capps.