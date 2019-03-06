May 2, 1983 to February 27, 2019

Mikey, our cherished and beloved son was called to Heaven by the Lord God Almighty on February 27, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1983, in Gallup NM. He attended graduate school at Denver University, where he earned a Master's degree in Art History with a concentration in Museum Studies. Mikey also graduated from Fort Lewis College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was an avid reader, artist, and guitarist and excelled in graphic design.

He is survived by parents Michael and Brenda Quiver of Farmington NM; sister Tenaya Begay (Dennis), nieces Jasmyn, Desiree and Ashley; nephews Isaiah and Elijah, also of Farmington; maternal grandmother Katherine Peterson of Gallup NM.

Funeral service will be held on March 8, 2019, at 12:00 pm in Farmington NM at the Copper Ridge Church, 805 Saguaro Trail, with interment at Memory Gardens, 6917 E. Main St. in Farmington; followed by a reception at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 Arrington Ave.

Pallbearers are Michael Selenger, Michael Lofgren, Joe Williams, Katy Jasmin, Amanda de Neui and Michael Walsh.

Honorary pallbearers are Eugene Thompson, Dave Bobrowski, Marc Begay, Philip Begay, Jasper Begay, and Isaiah Quiver.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to his gofundme.com campaign "Mikey's Rocky Mountain".

Arrangements are under the care of Cope Memorial.