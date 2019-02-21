Michael James DeWitt, 65, of Sanibel, FL, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Sanibel. He was born to Charles and Barbara DeWitt on July 28, 1953. He grew up in Detroit, MI where he learned the value of hard work and the satisfaction of determining his own success.



Mike attended St. Gerard Grade School and graduated from Henry Ford High School in 1972. He then attended a carpentry apprenticeship program. He put the education he received there to good use when he supervised the construction of his office building and three of his homes.



It was in 1972 when Mike met Diane, a nursing student from a nearby neighborhood. They married six years later and enjoyed traveling, owning harness horses, and spending time at their vacation home in Caseville, MI. Mike began his career in the paving business as a salesman. Before long, he had started his own paving company and earned his retirement at the age of 48.



Mike lived out his dream of owning a ranch in southwest Colorado. For the next 15 years, he enjoyed working on his property, hunting, and fly fishing. He took a position with SkyWest Airlines in Durango and enjoyed the flight benefits that came with the job. However, nothing compared to his passion for playing pool. In July of 2017, Mike took First Place in the 8 Ball Senior Singles Gold Division at the BCA Pool League National Championship in Las Vegas, NV.



Of all of Mike's accomplishments, he treasured most his 40 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Diane, and being a father to their cherished son, Michael. His limitless love and devotion to them is their comfort now.



Mike is also survived by his brothers, Charley (Corine), John, Doug, and Tom (Bobbie); his sister, Lucy (Tom) Early, his brother in law, Gary Sudy, his sister in law, Gail (Tom) Gualdoni, and his dear sister in law, Patty Horne (Frank Lapasinskas).



He will also be remembered by his godchildren, Steven Horne, Dan Horne, and Laurie Adusky Nicolson; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Isabel Catholic Church in Sanibel, FL.



Memorial Contributions in memory of Michael James DeWitt are suggested to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Cir., Fort Myers, FL 33908.



Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.



Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care. Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary