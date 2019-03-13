Maxine Brown, 75, of Durango and most recently Aztec, NM, left this earthly life on March 5, 2019 with her children by her side. Maxine was born to Juanita and "Mac" McCasland on October 3, 1943 in Carlsbad NM and was raised in Tucumcari NM. Maxine graduated in 1961 and attended Eastern New Mexico in Portales. She then went to nursing school at St. Anthony's in Amarillo, Texas, where she met her husband, Greg. They were married in 1965 and moved to Durango, Colorado in 1969.



Maxine is survived by her siblings Pat Currell and Jim (Roxane) McCasland, her children Michelle (Steve) Gentry, Wade (Kristen) Brown, and Jason (Jen) Brown, as well as her 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband in 2010. Maxine was a registered nurse and spent her adult life in the service of others. She was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and is now rejoicing in the presence of her God, her Savior and her family. She made a huge impact on all that knew her. She is loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew her. Maxine was so proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories!



Funeral service for Maxine will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 o'clock at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2 Hilltop Circle, Durango. Maxine's wishes would be donations to St. Jude's or the Ronald McDonald House in lieu of flowers. Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary