Maxine Brown

Maxine Brown Obituary
Maxine Brown , 75, of Durango, and Recently Aztec, NM, died 3/5/2019 Riverton, UT . Born 10/3/1943.

She is survived by her children: Michelle (Steve) Gentry, Wade (Kristen) Brown, and Jason (Jen) Brown; siblings: Pat Currell and Jim McCasland; grandchildren: Kendall Gentry, Tucker Brown, Jace Brown, Ty Brown, Mason Bodell, Tommy Bodell, Eli Bodell and Jaycee Brown.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2 Hilltop Circle, Durango.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
