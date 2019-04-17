Matthew Jason Jack was born in Farmington, New Mexico, on December 13, 1972. He was raised in a loving home just outside of Durango, CO. by his proud mother and father, Patti and Darel Jack. Matthew ran, played, hunted and wrestled with his sister and brothers, Luke, Brook, Chad, and Daren.

In 1991, Matt moved to Mesa, Arizona, for college and a new adventure. He met his wife, Dani Conner in the valley, and they enjoyed trips to Mexico, going to concerts and their time together. They eventually had their son, Seth, and settled into family life.

In 2000, Matt moved his family to Durango, Colorado, to be close to family and enjoy the Colorado lifestyle. It was there where they welcomed their daughter, Ryan, to the family.

Matt loved his family, his friends and the outdoors. He was there for anyone who asked, and he had a special place in his heart for animals. He was a friend to anyone in need, but overall was a loving and devoted husband and father who worked hard every day to provide a beautiful life for them. His pride and joy were Seth and Ryan, his children.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Matthew succumbed to cancer after fighting like a warrior every day to stay with those he loved. Matthew leaves behind his wife and children, his parents, grandparents and many friends.

A graveside service and luncheon for family and close friends will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Red Mesa Cemetery.

Celebration of life for all to be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the Elks Lodge in Durango from 4:00 to 7:00. Appetizers and dinner will be provided.