Kevin Martin "Marty" Suazo passed on Thursday June 20, 2019, with his sisters by his side.



Marty was born January 9, 1961, in Durango and grew up and attended area schools. He graduated from Durango High School in 1980. He went on to study Graphic Design at Southwestern Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and studied business courses at Haskell Indian Junior College in Lawrence, Kansas.



Marty was known for his kindness and generosity. He had an easy going personality and was always willing to help people who needed a meal, a kind word or a hug.



He enjoyed listening to and collecting country, jazz and blues music. His hobbies included searching for antiques, ink pen collecting and calligraphy.



Marty always made sure the family home had beautiful flower arrangements for the holidays that created and nurtured a festive atmosphere for his family. He was a member of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe.



Marty is survived by his sisters: Agnes and Cecilia Suazo and Susan (Steve) Suazo-Sanchez; aunts: Mary Elvie (Tony) Santistevan, Vonestine William and Oralia Suazo; uncle: Roy (Vera) O'John and many cousins.



Marty was preceded in death by his parents: Fred J. and Mary P. Suazo; brothers: Norbert and Duane; aunt and uncle: Elidia and Robert Lee.



A Mass will be celebrated for Marty on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a reception will follow at the Sacred Heart Parish. The family would like to thank the Sacred Heart Parish community and Mercy Hospital ICU Team of doctors and nurses for all of their support to the family.