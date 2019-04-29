Martha Lee McCoy passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at home. She was 89 years old.



Martha was born November 4, 1929, to Howard and Anna (Foster) Gibbs in Bayfield, Colorado. She attended school in La Plata County and graduated Durango High School. She married Harold Wallace McCoy on June 27, 1948. Martha focused on her home and family. Later in life, she worked as a teacher's aide for Head Start and other small jobs.



She loved the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and Jeopardy.



She is survived by her children: Carla (Don) Matney and Dennis (Barbi) McCoy, both of Durango, David (Nan) McCoy of Phoenix, Kay (Brett) Henry of Chandler, Ariz., Darrel McCoy of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Duane (June) McCoy of Houston; brother: Donald (Katherine) Gibbs; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband: Harold McCoy; sisters: JoAnna Bonds and Mary Benton.



A funeral service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Hood Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Mercy. Martha was loved by all who had the chance to know her. Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 29, 2019