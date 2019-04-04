Marie Jefferson passed away Wednesday, April 03, 2019, surrounded by family. She was 49 years old.



Marie was born July 24, 1969, to Joe Sabino Archuleta and Mary Aurora Trujillo in Durango, Colorado. She lived near Tiffany and the Ignacio area all of her life. She graduated from Ignacio High School in 1988. She managed the Patio Restaurant for 8 years, worked at the Sky Ute Casino Human Resource Department, Red Cedar Gathering, and excelled at the skills making her house a home for her family.



She loved her family, especially her grandson, Ryder. She loved to cook, travel, snowmobiling, glamping in the mountains, four-wheeling, boating on the lake, her Dallas Cowboys, and NASCAR (except "Crybaby Kyle Bush"). She was a true matriarch and foundation for her family and friends, she will be missed more than words can express.



She is survived by her husband, Dan, children: Darrin and Shelsey Lagerstrom; stepdaughter: Lyndsey (Doug) Hanna; prized grandson: Ryder; siblings: Luz, Ramoncita, Rick, and Juan Archuleta; and many extended family members and close friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents Joe S. and Mary A. Archuleta; former spouse: Curtis Lagerstrom.



A rosary will be recited at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church, Monday, April 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 09, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., also at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the family plot in Tiffany. Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 4, 2019