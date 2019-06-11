Lin Alicia Martin died in her home on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 20th, 1966. Her family moved to Los Alamos, NM in 1977 where she graduated from Los Alamos High School. Leaving Los Alamos for Durango, CO, Lin earned a bachelor's degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology. She eventually settled in Bayfield, CO where she was self-employed. Lin was gifted and talented in many areas. She was a devoted mother, quilter, craftsperson, car mechanic, handyperson, construction worker, laboratory technician, computer repair person, and web designer. She also perfected and manufactured a popular line of ski wax called Glide-on Wax.



Lin will be dearly missed by all. Lin is survived by her son Kenny and siblings Eric and Sue. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 12:00 to 3:00 pm at the Forest Lakes Recreation Center in the Forest Lakes subdivision. This will be a potluck. Attendees should call Brandy Turner at 970-749-1366 concerning what items they should bring. Published in The Durango Herald on June 11, 2019