Leola Jean Johnston was eternally reunited with her beloved husband, Walter, "Johnny", February 26, 2019. She was the youngest daughter of John and Clara (Zientek) Paradowski. She married Walter Lee Johnston in 1951 and they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary before he passed away in 2014.



In 1957 they started North American Technical Institute (NATI) in Albuquerque, NM. They owned and operated the private school through 1976. After leaving the school they moved to Vallecito Lake, near Bayfield, CO. They built several homes here as Colorado Mountain Homes. They also enjoyed time at Padre Island, TX walking on the beach and picking up shells.



Leola kept up beautiful family photo albums and typed up wonderful annual Christmas letters. She was a woman of great faith, optimism, and prayer. Leola is dearly missed by her 4 children: Laura Lee (Timothy) Harper, Steve (Bonnie) Johnston, Larry (Mary Ann) Johnston, Susan (Brent) Tanner; her 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter and great-granddaughter Autumn Marie Johnston.



A rosary will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Pagosa Springs on June 11, 2019 at 6 pm.



Services will be at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church in Pagosa Springs on June 12, 2019 at 11 am. Published in The Durango Herald on June 7, 2019