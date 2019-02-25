|
Kathryn Anne Hottell , 87 Years, of Bayfield, Colorado , died 2/22/2019 at her home, surrounded by family . Born 8/19/1931.
Kathryn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all who loved her.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at Hood Mortuary in Durango, Colorado from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Pine Valley Foursquare Church in Bayfield, Colorado.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
