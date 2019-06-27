Kaila May Craig was born December 19, 1999 and left this earth before her time on June 23, 2019. Born and raised in Durango, Colorado, she graduated from Big Picture High School. She was a freshman at Fort Lewis College majoring in biochemistry and biology. She was also working at Phone Medic as an IT tech.



Kaila lived life to the fullest. She was a free spirit who LOVED adventure! Jumping cliffs, hiking, 4-wheeling, and camping were a regular part of her life as well as botanizing with her dad and traveling the world and sightseeing with her mom. She loved music, art, flowers, native plants and had a special place in her heart for animals. She also loved sports and was an accomplished athlete, participating in basketball, dance, and martial arts. One of her joys was spending time with friends, family, and cousins, in particular, her cousin Colin Warman.



Kaila is survived by her parents Scott Craig and Gina Going Romano of Durango, her grandmothers MaryAnn Craig of Durango and Julie Marder of Leeds, United Kingdom, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Kaila was a bright light on this earth and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks picnic grounds on July 20th at 1 PM. A memorial fund has been established for Kaila at Four Corners Community Bank. Published in The Durango Herald on June 27, 2019