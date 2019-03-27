|
Joyce Cathcart , 89, of Durango, died 3/17/2019 surrounded by sons Alan & Randall, 5 grandkids & husband of 70 years, George . Born 4/16/1929.
Joyce was an accomplished crafts-artist, loving every moment she could weave, pot, sew, bead, knit, quilt or teach those many arts to new generations. Waiting to received her in heaven, son Brent, sister Janice & her parents. She was born in Long Beach, CA & went to USC.
No service will be held.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
