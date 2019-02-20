God gained a beautiful angel on February 6, 2019 when Joey, 26, passed away at his home. Born March 18, 1992 in Durango, CO to Keith and Judy Campbell. Joey attended St Columba school and graduated from Durango High School in 2010. He worked for Purgatory Resort in Durango, and for Green Acres doing landscaping. He is remembered by Purgatory as a quiet individual who worked hard to make the resort presentable for its guests. Green Acres recalls him as a friend and wonderful part of the Green Acres family. Joey loved the great outdoors. As a child, he loved things like building forts, making bows and arrows, having pillow fights with his brother Daniel, making applesauce from the fruits of our trees, and growing a vegetable garden. He played baseball, soccer, and was quite artistic. His St Columba clan was like family and they all tried to keep out from under Sister Edith's radar. His friends recall Joey as kind, compassionate, and a great listener. As he grew he continued to enjoy adventures in the great outdoors: bicycling, snowboarding, camping and hiking. He is survived by his mother and father, Keith and Judy, his brother Daniel Campbell and wife Shelsea of Durango, CO, daughter Teagan King of Parker, CO, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Join us in celebrating Joey's life. Prayer vigil Friday, March 8th, 6:30pm. Funeral service 11am, Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at St. Columba Church 1800 E. 2nd Avenue, Durango, CO. Lunch reception to follow. Flowers/plants accepted or option @ www.gofundme.com/edhdm-joey039s-memorial Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary