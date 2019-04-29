Joe went home to our Heavenly Father April 23, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born October 27, 1930 in his grandparent's home in Dulce, NM. He will be joining the love of his life, his beautiful wife, Clara of 45 years. He is preceded in death by his wife Clara, parents; Juan Cristobal I and Agapita Gomez, in-laws; Fred and Verna Espinosa, daughter Barbara, granddaughter Sabrina, nephew; Juan Cristobal III, nieces Olivia Chavez, Veva Abeyta-Garcia, Christina Gomez and Melesia Gomez-Atchley and brothers and sisters; Gregorita (Joe) Jaquez, Ponciano, Matilde (Horacio) Martinez, Agapita (Roque) Abeyta, Manuelita (Lonnie) Jacquez, Juan, Juan Cristobal II (Lila), Delfinita (Flavio) Chavez, Reuben (his twin sister) (Buster) Jaquez and Celso (Elizabeth). He is survived by his children and their spouses or partners; Rick (Renetta), Charles (Rebecca), Greg (Aaron), Jolyn (Paul) Owens, Clarice, Gerald (Beverly) and Krista (Robert); grandchildren: Vinesa (David), Michelle (Zef) Houk, James, Levi, Forrester, Paloma (Reshawn), Pilar, Carissa (Trey), Diego, Joseph, Giovanni, D'Angelo and Solana; great-grandchildren: Christopher, Zoie, Cameron, Layla, Ryder and Cybil. He is also survived by his sisters, Genevieve (Pablo Jr.-deceased) Candelaria and Beatrice (B.A.) Rodriguez; sisters-in-laws Nioma (Ross) Gallegos and Albie (Eddie-deceased) Sanchez, and sixty nieces and nephews.



At seventeen, after his father's death, Joe took on the responsibility of manager of the family sheep and cattle ranching business, which he did for many years. In 1968, he began his career as a civil engineer and surveyor for the NM Highway Dept., retiring in 1992. After his retirement, he worked as a consultant on many local construction projects. He was also a board member for Western Farm Bureau and Farmers Ditch for over twenty-five years. Joe was a devout Catholic and Mayordomo for Saint Joseph parish in Aztec, known for his generous giving and willingness to assist anyone in need.



In 1978, he and Clara fulfilled their dream by purchasing a beautiful ranch along the river in Aztec, where they raised their seven children. A devout and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, teacher, neighbor and friend, he will be missed beyond measure.



Visitation: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 5:00-6:30pm followed by a Rosary at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2100 E 20th St., Farmington, NM.



Rosary and Funeral: Monday, May 6, 2019, Rosary at 10:30am with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2100 E 20th St., Farmington, NM.



Interment: Following at Aztec Cemetery, 700 Chamisa St., Aztec, NM.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to "Parish Poor Fund." c/o St. Joseph's Parish Office, 424 N. Mesa Verde, Aztec, NM 87410.



Joe's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com. Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary