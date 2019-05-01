Jose Benito Martinez, 71, passed away April 28, 2019, at the Albuquerque VA Hospital, surrounded by family.



Known as Benito, he was born August 18, 1947. In his infancy, he was adopted by Jose Del Carmel and Salome Garcia Martinez. He grew up in Raton, NM and attended high school in Chama. He was married to Rosita Otelia Martinez on February 5, 1966 in Chama, NM. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1966 and honorably served during the Vietnam War in Guam. Upon military discharge, he and Rosie lived in Denver for a short time, where he worked for the U.S. Mint. They then moved to Durango, Colorado. Benito worked for Mercy Medical Center before beginning his career with the U.S. Postal Service. He retired from the Post Office in 1987. He also worked for the City of Durango Water Department.



Benito was ordained as a Deacon for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 2011. He retired from service to the church due to health about a year before his passing. He and Rosie maintained another home in Bernalillo, NM.



Benito is survived by his wife, Rosie; children: Jose (Martha), Javier (Rachel), and Augustine (Jessica) Martinez and Marissa (Eliu) Hernandez; 10 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son; Carlos Martinez.



A rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery. Published in The Durango Herald on May 1, 2019