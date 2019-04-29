|
|
|
Jose Benito Martinez, 71, of Bernilillo, NM and Durango, CO, died April 28, 2019 Albuquerque VA Hospital, surrounded by family. Born August 18, 1947.
He is survived by his wife, Rosie; children: Jose, Javier, and Augustine Martinez and Marissa Hernandez; 10 grandchildren and many extended family and friends. He was preceded by son; Carlos Martinez.
A rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6PM.
A service will be held at 10AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church, Durango.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More