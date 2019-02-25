|
|
|
Jon Leslie Preuss, 69, of Farmington, NM, died February 12, 2019 in Farmington, NM. Born May 7, 1950. Jon was an LPN and was known for his kindness to all he took care of.
Jon was preceded in death by his father; John Lewis Preuss and brother; Frank D. Preuss. Jon is survived by his mother; Roberta G. Flowers and sister; Melody (Marty) Hostetter.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, Colorado. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jon's name to Totah Behavioral Health, PO Box 5190, Farmington, NM 87499.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More