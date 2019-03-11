Home

Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel
196 Eagle Lane
Ignacio, CO
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel
196 Eagle Lane
Ignacio, CO
John Roberton Brett died March 11, 2019 peacefully at the age of 84 in Durango, CO.

He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Anctil in 1999.

John was born in Belvedere, CA on June 5, 1934. He graduated high school from Mount Carmel High in 1952. He married Sylvia Anctil on February 20, 1954.

John lived in Durango 51 years having moved with his wife and 6 children from California in 1968. He had his 7th child in Durango in 1973. He was a machinist by trade, working many various places including owning his own machine shop.

He was an active church member and was instrumental in establishing Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel in Ignacio, CO.

He is survived by his sister Margaret Brett of San Diego, CA, and his 7 children, Daniel Brett of Salt Lake City UT, William Brett of Polk City, IA, Susan Brett of Aurora, CO, Timothy Brett of Aurora, CO, Julie Brett of Durango, CO, Joseph Brett of Ignacio, CO, and Paul Brett of Gypsum, CO.

A rosary will be led by Fr. Martin Skierka at 6 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, 196 Eagle Lane, Ignacio, CO, and a traditional Catholic Latin Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Skierka at 10 AM Friday, March 15, 2019, at the same location. Internment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
